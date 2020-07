Amenities

Fell's Point Historic District only 2 blocks from the Water Front. Walk to all Fell's Point has to offer! Restaurants, Shops, Theater, Harbor East & more. Rear unit with secure gate, private deck, fireplace in this 2 level unit. Cats ok but no dogs please. Washer/Dryer in unit, plenty of natural light and super location. Immediate move in possible.