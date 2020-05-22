All apartments in Baltimore
18 S HIGH STREET
18 S HIGH STREET

18 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

18 South High Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Jonestown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
Downtown convenience with garage parking! This renovated end unit townhouse is full of light and space. The 2 car garage provides secure parking and convenience. The first floor features a large family room that can be used as a home office, game room or media room. The second floor features an open floor plan with a formal living room, half bath, dining room, large kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, island and travertine backsplash. The breakfast room features sliders to a maintenance free deck. The third floor contains three spacious bedrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet with organizers, an en suite bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub and shower, and a reading nook that opens to the second maintenance free deck. The main bathroom is accessible to the hallway and two secondary bedrooms. New low maintenance Pergo flooring has been installed throughout the house. Convenient to Little Italy, downtown and Harbor East, this centrally located townhouse is in the middle of it all, but located in the private Albemarle community. No-Smoking unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 S HIGH STREET have any available units?
18 S HIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 S HIGH STREET have?
Some of 18 S HIGH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 S HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
18 S HIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 S HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 18 S HIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 18 S HIGH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 18 S HIGH STREET offers parking.
Does 18 S HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 S HIGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 S HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 18 S HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 18 S HIGH STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 18 S HIGH STREET has accessible units.
Does 18 S HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 S HIGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
