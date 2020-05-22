18 S HIGH STREET

Amenities

Downtown convenience with garage parking! This renovated end unit townhouse is full of light and space. The 2 car garage provides secure parking and convenience. The first floor features a large family room that can be used as a home office, game room or media room. The second floor features an open floor plan with a formal living room, half bath, dining room, large kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, island and travertine backsplash. The breakfast room features sliders to a maintenance free deck. The third floor contains three spacious bedrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet with organizers, an en suite bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub and shower, and a reading nook that opens to the second maintenance free deck. The main bathroom is accessible to the hallway and two secondary bedrooms. New low maintenance Pergo flooring has been installed throughout the house. Convenient to Little Italy, downtown and Harbor East, this centrally located townhouse is in the middle of it all, but located in the private Albemarle community. No-Smoking unit.