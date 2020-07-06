1742 South Hanover Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful, renovated home near Federal Hill, perfect for commuters. This 3BR, 3.5BA home has everything you need to enjoy city living in comfort and style. Large bedrooms including a master suite with private bathroom featuring double vanities. Waterproofed, finished basement. New gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Granite Counters. Laundry room, half bath and mudroom on main level. Central heat and AC. OFF STREET PARKING in the Rear. 2 Tier roof deck with panoramic city views. Oh, and it's PET FRIENDLY!