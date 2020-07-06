All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

1742 South Hanover Street

1742 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1742 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, renovated home near Federal Hill, perfect for commuters. This 3BR, 3.5BA home has everything you need to enjoy city living in comfort and style. Large bedrooms including a master suite with private bathroom featuring double vanities. Waterproofed, finished basement. New gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Granite Counters. Laundry room, half bath and mudroom on main level. Central heat and AC. OFF STREET PARKING in the Rear. 2 Tier roof deck with panoramic city views. Oh, and it's PET FRIENDLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 South Hanover Street have any available units?
1742 South Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 South Hanover Street have?
Some of 1742 South Hanover Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 South Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
1742 South Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 South Hanover Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 South Hanover Street is pet friendly.
Does 1742 South Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 1742 South Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 1742 South Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 South Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 South Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 1742 South Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 1742 South Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 1742 South Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 South Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 South Hanover Street has units with dishwashers.

