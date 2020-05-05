1736 North Monroe Street, Baltimore, MD 21217 Easterwood
Location near John Hopkins hospital , 12 minutes from the Baltimore inner harbor. Great opportunity for someone who works in the area and is looking to commute to locations in the city. Property recently painted and ready for tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1736 N MONROE STREET have any available units?
1736 N MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?

Is 1736 N MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1736 N MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.