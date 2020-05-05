All apartments in Baltimore
1736 N MONROE STREET

1736 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1736 North Monroe Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location near John Hopkins hospital , 12 minutes from the Baltimore inner harbor. Great opportunity for someone who works in the area and is looking to commute to locations in the city. Property recently painted and ready for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 N MONROE STREET have any available units?
1736 N MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1736 N MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1736 N MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 N MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1736 N MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1736 N MONROE STREET offer parking?
No, 1736 N MONROE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1736 N MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 N MONROE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 N MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 1736 N MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1736 N MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1736 N MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 N MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 N MONROE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 N MONROE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 N MONROE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

