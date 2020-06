Amenities

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Beautifully remodeled studio apartment available immediately in desirable Fed Hill. Bright unit with lots of southern-facing windows. Laminate floors throughout, SS kitchen appliances, granite counters & w/d in the unit. Water bill split with 2nd floor tenant. Walk to everything Fed Hill has to offer. Easy access to 295, 695, 95 & 83. WELCOME HOME!