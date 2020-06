Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Completely updated 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 3 story home w roof deck, private patio and addition off kitchen available to rent. Gorgeous kitchen w/ SS appliances and plenty of storage space! Master with tray ceiling, walk-in closet; master bath has whirlpool tub and shower! Ideal location, plenty of space, roof deck with the best views- this house has it all!!