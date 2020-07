Amenities

1BR 1 BATH 2nd floor apartment located in the Morrell Park neighborhood of Baltimore City. Features large bedroom (with plenty of closet space), living room, and eat-in kitchen. Separate heating system from the 1st floor. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. For more information or to schedule a showing, respond with your phone number or you can leave a message with Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-9727.