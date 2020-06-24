1706 FLEET STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Freshly painted with new carpet in Master Bedrooms! Large rental Apartment located in Happening Fells Point. Walk just a few blocks to restaurants, shopping, Markets, and Pier. Extra Large unit perfect for Room mates as both Master Suites boast en suite Baths. Large gourmet kitchen with wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with built in shelving. Top floor is 24 x 14 and could be used as a Rec Rm., family room or office. Deck off of top floor. Washer and dryer. updated and move in ready. $50.00 application fee, $50.00 admin fee payable to Coldwell banker