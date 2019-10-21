All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1704 JOHNSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1704 JOHNSON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1704 JOHNSON STREET

1704 Johnson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1704 Johnson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, park-facing rowhome available for rent near lovely Riverside Park. Hardwood floors and lots of original charm throughout. Easy parking, quiet street- enjoy city living without all the hassle! Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 JOHNSON STREET have any available units?
1704 JOHNSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1704 JOHNSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1704 JOHNSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 JOHNSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1704 JOHNSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1704 JOHNSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1704 JOHNSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1704 JOHNSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 JOHNSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 JOHNSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1704 JOHNSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1704 JOHNSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1704 JOHNSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 JOHNSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 JOHNSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 JOHNSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 JOHNSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland