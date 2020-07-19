Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1627 CHERRY STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1627 CHERRY STREET
1627 Cherry Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1627 Cherry Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TWO BEDROOM 1.5 BATH ROW HOUSE IN THE HEART OF CURTIS BAY. MOVE IN READY WITH CEILING FANS, WASHER AND DRYER, DISHWASHER MICROWAVE OVEN, GAS STOVE, FRIDGE ETC. ALSO HAS FINISHED BASEMENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1627 CHERRY STREET have any available units?
1627 CHERRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1627 CHERRY STREET have?
Some of 1627 CHERRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1627 CHERRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1627 CHERRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 CHERRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1627 CHERRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1627 CHERRY STREET offer parking?
No, 1627 CHERRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1627 CHERRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 CHERRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 CHERRY STREET have a pool?
No, 1627 CHERRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1627 CHERRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1627 CHERRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 CHERRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 CHERRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
