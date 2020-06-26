All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

1625 S Charles St

1625 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1625 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/19 Modern 3 bed 3 bath rental in Federal Hill - Property Id: 125970

Two large rooms for rent in modern, rehabbed Federal Hill Row House with Garage and patio

Room 1: Large enough for queen bed and dresser; lots of natural light (five windows!); carpet is only one year old; has a large walk-in closet and beautiful en suite bathroom that was redone a year ago.

Room 2: Large enough for queen bed and dresser and more; large closet in bedroom plus armoire outside that can be left; large bathroom with two more closets for additional storage that was redone two years ago; high ceilings and three large windows

Kitchen: Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; I can leave dishes, pots, and pans if desired

Living room: high ceilings and lots of natural light with large windows and fireplace design feature; I can leave the furniture (couches, area rug, coffee table, and tv stand) if desired

Garage: enclosed garage so you do not have to dig your car out of the snow or worry about someone checking an open patio for unlocked cars in the alley
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125970
Property Id 125970

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4925707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 S Charles St have any available units?
1625 S Charles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 S Charles St have?
Some of 1625 S Charles St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 S Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
1625 S Charles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 S Charles St pet-friendly?
No, 1625 S Charles St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1625 S Charles St offer parking?
Yes, 1625 S Charles St offers parking.
Does 1625 S Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 S Charles St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 S Charles St have a pool?
No, 1625 S Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 1625 S Charles St have accessible units?
No, 1625 S Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 S Charles St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 S Charles St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

