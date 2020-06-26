1625 S Charles St

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 Modern 3 bed 3 bath rental in Federal Hill - Property Id: 125970
Two large rooms for rent in modern, rehabbed Federal Hill Row House with Garage and patio
Room 1: Large enough for queen bed and dresser; lots of natural light (five windows!); carpet is only one year old; has a large walk-in closet and beautiful en suite bathroom that was redone a year ago.
Room 2: Large enough for queen bed and dresser and more; large closet in bedroom plus armoire outside that can be left; large bathroom with two more closets for additional storage that was redone two years ago; high ceilings and three large windows
Kitchen: Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; I can leave dishes, pots, and pans if desired
Living room: high ceilings and lots of natural light with large windows and fireplace design feature; I can leave the furniture (couches, area rug, coffee table, and tv stand) if desired
Garage: enclosed garage so you do not have to dig your car out of the snow or worry about someone checking an open patio for unlocked cars in the alley
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125970
Property Id 125970
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4925707)