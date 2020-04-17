Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1625 OLIVER STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1625 OLIVER STREET
1625 East Oliver Street
No Longer Available
Location
1625 East Oliver Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great home in great location. 2br, 2 bath renovated Rowhouse just minutes for Johns Hopkins and downtown Baltimore.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1625 OLIVER STREET have any available units?
1625 OLIVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1625 OLIVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1625 OLIVER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 OLIVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1625 OLIVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1625 OLIVER STREET offer parking?
No, 1625 OLIVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1625 OLIVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 OLIVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 OLIVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1625 OLIVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1625 OLIVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1625 OLIVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 OLIVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 OLIVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 OLIVER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 OLIVER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
