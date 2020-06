Amenities

Move in Ready 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom w/ Great Floor Plan! Open first floor for flexible layout includes convenient 1/2 bathroom for guests and hardscaped rear patio to entertain. Upper level offers two bedrooms with closets, and central bathroom with shower plus separate tub. Unfinished basement offers plenty of storage space. Features of home include lots of exposed brick, great hallway skylight for natural light, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, and freshly painted!