16 ANDREW PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A great Otterbein / Harborway East opportunity! One of the best units in Harborway East, open floor plan w/ fireplace in living room, renovated kitchen with granite & quality cabinets and a breakfast bar. Beautiful wood floors through out! Master suite w/ multiple closets and private full BA! Nice trim work thru-out and freshly painted. Parking is right behind unit. 2 blocks from the harbor & walking distance to stadiums and Federal Hill! Easy to I95 or I83, great for commuting. On of the original buildings in this developement and has concrete between levels and units, so good for noise reduction.