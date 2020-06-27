All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1539 MARSHALL STREET
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

1539 MARSHALL STREET

1539 Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1539 Marshall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Fantastic rental opportunity in the hub of the popular Federal Hill/ Riverside neighborhood. Over 1,400 square feet of updated spaces. Lots of natural light, large living room, separate dining area opens to country chic kitchen with SS appliances and large fenced rear yard perfect for relaxing. 2 spacious bedrooms each with private bath and 3rd level sky den that feeds into rooftop deck with fantastic city views! Steps to everything the city has to offer- shopping, nightlife, restaurants, I83 & I95. Close to major Medical campuses Johns Hopkins & University of Maryland as well as the Downtown Business District. COMES FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, DOGS CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS, NO CATS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 MARSHALL STREET have any available units?
1539 MARSHALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1539 MARSHALL STREET have?
Some of 1539 MARSHALL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 MARSHALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1539 MARSHALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 MARSHALL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1539 MARSHALL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1539 MARSHALL STREET offer parking?
No, 1539 MARSHALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1539 MARSHALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 MARSHALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 MARSHALL STREET have a pool?
No, 1539 MARSHALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1539 MARSHALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1539 MARSHALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 MARSHALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 MARSHALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
