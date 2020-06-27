1539 MARSHALL STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Fantastic rental opportunity in the hub of the popular Federal Hill/ Riverside neighborhood. Over 1,400 square feet of updated spaces. Lots of natural light, large living room, separate dining area opens to country chic kitchen with SS appliances and large fenced rear yard perfect for relaxing. 2 spacious bedrooms each with private bath and 3rd level sky den that feeds into rooftop deck with fantastic city views! Steps to everything the city has to offer- shopping, nightlife, restaurants, I83 & I95. Close to major Medical campuses Johns Hopkins & University of Maryland as well as the Downtown Business District. COMES FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, DOGS CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS, NO CATS PLEASE.