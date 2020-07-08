Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1511 E CLEMENT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1511 E CLEMENT STREET
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1511 E CLEMENT STREET
1511 East Clement Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Locust Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1511 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1511 E CLEMENT STREET have any available units?
1511 E CLEMENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1511 E CLEMENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1511 E CLEMENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 E CLEMENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1511 E CLEMENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1511 E CLEMENT STREET offer parking?
No, 1511 E CLEMENT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1511 E CLEMENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 E CLEMENT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 E CLEMENT STREET have a pool?
No, 1511 E CLEMENT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1511 E CLEMENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1511 E CLEMENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 E CLEMENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 E CLEMENT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 E CLEMENT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 E CLEMENT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland