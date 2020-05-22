All apartments in Baltimore
1506 Riverside Avenue.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

1506 Riverside Avenue

1506 Riverside Avenue · (301) 685-1250
Location

1506 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1619 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Please click here to apply Recently renovated 3BR 2 BA TH including a private garage in Federal Hill! This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a formal living room with privacy doors, an open family room and dining area, and a bright, cheery kitchen with new stone counter tops, sink, and refrigerator. On the main floor, you will find a full bath and on the second floor, you will find the second full bath and the bedrooms which feature plenty of closet space. The basement is spacious and perfect for storage, and also has a washer and dryer. This home is within walking distance to Riverside Park and Southside Market, as well as places like Starbucks and Chipotle. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1506 Riverside Avenue have any available units?
1506 Riverside Avenue has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 Riverside Avenue have?
Some of 1506 Riverside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Riverside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Riverside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Riverside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 Riverside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1506 Riverside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Riverside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1506 Riverside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 Riverside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Riverside Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1506 Riverside Avenue has a pool.
Does 1506 Riverside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1506 Riverside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Riverside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 Riverside Avenue has units with dishwashers.

