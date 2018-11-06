15 E RANDALL STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Light filled and elegantly updated end unit in the sought after Riverside neighborhood of Federal Hill. Very close to Riverside Park. It also features extremely easy three car parking pad, a lovely yard, and entertaining space on the lower roof deck. There is the ability to have an additional roof deck installed at the property. An outdoor 6ft fenced in garden is perfect for those who want a private space for their pup. The interior features a layout that allows you to have an open floor plan while also maintaining a living room space that is roomy and cozy at the same time. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs the master bath is immaculate with the marble finishes throughout the entire bathroom. The 2nd bathroom is also very luxurious with a stand up shower that gives more room than your average shall shower. The main floor has a half bath and a third bedroom or office space. Tons of strange space in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout ties together all of the high end finishes in this home. Did we mention this parking pad is perfect for those with oversized vehicles as well? Perfect for roommates. Great location, very close to I95, museums, restaurants, stadiums, parks, Inner Harbor, and more