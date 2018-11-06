All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 15 E RANDALL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
15 E RANDALL STREET
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

15 E RANDALL STREET

15 East Randall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Light filled and elegantly updated end unit in the sought after Riverside neighborhood of Federal Hill. Very close to Riverside Park. It also features extremely easy three car parking pad, a lovely yard, and entertaining space on the lower roof deck. There is the ability to have an additional roof deck installed at the property. An outdoor 6ft fenced in garden is perfect for those who want a private space for their pup. The interior features a layout that allows you to have an open floor plan while also maintaining a living room space that is roomy and cozy at the same time. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs the master bath is immaculate with the marble finishes throughout the entire bathroom. The 2nd bathroom is also very luxurious with a stand up shower that gives more room than your average shall shower. The main floor has a half bath and a third bedroom or office space. Tons of strange space in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout ties together all of the high end finishes in this home. Did we mention this parking pad is perfect for those with oversized vehicles as well? Perfect for roommates. Great location, very close to I95, museums, restaurants, stadiums, parks, Inner Harbor, and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 E RANDALL STREET have any available units?
15 E RANDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 E RANDALL STREET have?
Some of 15 E RANDALL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 E RANDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
15 E RANDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 E RANDALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 15 E RANDALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 15 E RANDALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 15 E RANDALL STREET offers parking.
Does 15 E RANDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 E RANDALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 E RANDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 15 E RANDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 15 E RANDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 15 E RANDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 15 E RANDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 E RANDALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland