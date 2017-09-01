All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
145 S East Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

145 S East Ave

145 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Patterson Park
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

145 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
145 S East Ave Available 06/15/20 Stylish 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Highlandtown! - Updated 3 bedroom/2 bath townhome only 2 blocks from Patterson Park in Highlandtown! Bright interior accented by large arched windows boasts exposed brick details, convenient bath, and wood flooring throughout! Separate dining space leads to a modern eat-in kitchen well-equipped with stainless appliances and an island breakfast bar. Upper level includes a spacious master suite offering an attached spa bath with soaking tub and separate glass shower enclosure. Fully finished basement provides potential for a variety of uses to suit your needs! Full size washer/dryer included plus a private rear parking pad!

2 minute walk to Patterson Park
Convenient to I-95, I-895, Eastern Ave, and Pulaski Hwy
Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and amenities

Pets welcome with an additional deposit and pet rent!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4834126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 S East Ave have any available units?
145 S East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 S East Ave have?
Some of 145 S East Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 S East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
145 S East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 S East Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 S East Ave is pet friendly.
Does 145 S East Ave offer parking?
Yes, 145 S East Ave offers parking.
Does 145 S East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 S East Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 S East Ave have a pool?
No, 145 S East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 145 S East Ave have accessible units?
No, 145 S East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 145 S East Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 S East Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
