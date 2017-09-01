Amenities

145 S East Ave Available 06/15/20 Stylish 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Highlandtown! - Updated 3 bedroom/2 bath townhome only 2 blocks from Patterson Park in Highlandtown! Bright interior accented by large arched windows boasts exposed brick details, convenient bath, and wood flooring throughout! Separate dining space leads to a modern eat-in kitchen well-equipped with stainless appliances and an island breakfast bar. Upper level includes a spacious master suite offering an attached spa bath with soaking tub and separate glass shower enclosure. Fully finished basement provides potential for a variety of uses to suit your needs! Full size washer/dryer included plus a private rear parking pad!



2 minute walk to Patterson Park

Convenient to I-95, I-895, Eastern Ave, and Pulaski Hwy

Minutes from restaurants, shopping, and amenities



Pets welcome with an additional deposit and pet rent!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



