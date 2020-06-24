1443 PATAPSCO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

YOU WILL LOVE ENTERTAINING IN THIS HOME! Great, open kitchen/dining/living room space AND lower level family room has an amazing built-in bar area! PLUS, private outdoor space! The rooftop deck offers city views and the privacy fenced backyard patio offers a great space to relax & unwind and the built-in, draining pet pad makes the "yard" perfect for dogs. The sleek, updated kitchen features granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms, light-filled bedrooms, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, exposed brick accent walls and so much more...you must see to truly appreciate! Call today for more information & to schedule a private tour!