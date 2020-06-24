All apartments in Baltimore
1443 PATAPSCO STREET

1443 Patapsco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1443 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
YOU WILL LOVE ENTERTAINING IN THIS HOME! Great, open kitchen/dining/living room space AND lower level family room has an amazing built-in bar area! PLUS, private outdoor space! The rooftop deck offers city views and the privacy fenced backyard patio offers a great space to relax & unwind and the built-in, draining pet pad makes the "yard" perfect for dogs. The sleek, updated kitchen features granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms, light-filled bedrooms, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, exposed brick accent walls and so much more...you must see to truly appreciate! Call today for more information & to schedule a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 PATAPSCO STREET have any available units?
1443 PATAPSCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 PATAPSCO STREET have?
Some of 1443 PATAPSCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 PATAPSCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1443 PATAPSCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 PATAPSCO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1443 PATAPSCO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1443 PATAPSCO STREET offer parking?
No, 1443 PATAPSCO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1443 PATAPSCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 PATAPSCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 PATAPSCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1443 PATAPSCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1443 PATAPSCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1443 PATAPSCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 PATAPSCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 PATAPSCO STREET has units with dishwashers.
