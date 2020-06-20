1434 S Charles St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Roof-top Deck in Federal Hill- $2600 - Property Id: 282855
If you would like to speak to me directly about this property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303- 5649. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours.
Located just 3 Blocks from the Heart of Federal Hill--Cross Street, this Incredible 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with "WOW!" you with Amenities!
Features:
*Hardwood Floors
*Crown Molding
*Updated Kitchen!!!
*Granite Countertops
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Dishwasher
*Gas Range
*Remodeled Bathrooms
*Jetted Tub
*Double Vanity
*Laundry in Unit
*Central Heat and Air
***ROOF DECK!!!
***Regular Deck!!
*** Backyard!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282855
Property Id 282855
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5791275)