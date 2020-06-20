All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1434 S Charles St

1434 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1434 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Roof-top Deck in Federal Hill- $2600 - Property Id: 282855

If you would like to speak to me directly about this property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303- 5649. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours.

Located just 3 Blocks from the Heart of Federal Hill--Cross Street, this Incredible 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with "WOW!" you with Amenities!
Features:
*Hardwood Floors
*Crown Molding
*Updated Kitchen!!!
*Granite Countertops
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Dishwasher
*Gas Range
*Remodeled Bathrooms
*Jetted Tub
*Double Vanity
*Laundry in Unit
*Central Heat and Air
***ROOF DECK!!!
***Regular Deck!!
*** Backyard!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282855
Property Id 282855

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 S Charles St have any available units?
1434 S Charles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 S Charles St have?
Some of 1434 S Charles St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 S Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
1434 S Charles St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 S Charles St pet-friendly?
No, 1434 S Charles St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1434 S Charles St offer parking?
No, 1434 S Charles St does not offer parking.
Does 1434 S Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 S Charles St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 S Charles St have a pool?
No, 1434 S Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 1434 S Charles St have accessible units?
No, 1434 S Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 S Charles St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 S Charles St has units with dishwashers.
