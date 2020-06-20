1434 S Charles St

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Roof-top Deck in Federal Hill- $2600 - Property Id: 282855



If you would like to speak to me directly about this property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303- 5649. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours.



Located just 3 Blocks from the Heart of Federal Hill--Cross Street, this Incredible 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with "WOW!" you with Amenities!

Features:

*Hardwood Floors

*Crown Molding

*Updated Kitchen!!!

*Granite Countertops

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Dishwasher

*Gas Range

*Remodeled Bathrooms

*Jetted Tub

*Double Vanity

*Laundry in Unit

*Central Heat and Air

***ROOF DECK!!!

***Regular Deck!!

*** Backyard!

No Pets Allowed



