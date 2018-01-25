Rent Calculator
1434 N BOND STREET
1434 North Bond Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1434 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Remodeled 4 bed/2bath home. Amazing Kitchen, Beautiful Bathrooms! potential for off street parking. Credit and Background check required. 650 minimum score
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1434 N BOND STREET have any available units?
1434 N BOND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1434 N BOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1434 N BOND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 N BOND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1434 N BOND STREET offers parking.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET have a pool?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
