All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1434 N BOND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1434 N BOND STREET
Last updated December 7 2019 at 3:38 AM

1434 N BOND STREET

1434 North Bond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1434 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Remodeled 4 bed/2bath home. Amazing Kitchen, Beautiful Bathrooms! potential for off street parking. Credit and Background check required. 650 minimum score

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 N BOND STREET have any available units?
1434 N BOND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1434 N BOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1434 N BOND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 N BOND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1434 N BOND STREET offers parking.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET have a pool?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 N BOND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 N BOND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland