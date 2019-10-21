All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1429 OLIVE STREET
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

1429 OLIVE STREET

1429 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Olive Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated, historic row home in Federal Hill! Stunning engineered wood floors and streaming natural light throughout this end unit! Cozy living room on main level leads to modern open kitchen with Energy Star rated appliances, granite counters, stylish tile backsplash and modern white cabinetry and walks out to deck with privacy fence. Upper levels feature spacious bedrooms and tastefully updated bathrooms including Owner~s suite on private level with attached full bathroom and access to tiered deck with incredible roof top views of Charm City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 OLIVE STREET have any available units?
1429 OLIVE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 OLIVE STREET have?
Some of 1429 OLIVE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 OLIVE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1429 OLIVE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 OLIVE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1429 OLIVE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1429 OLIVE STREET offer parking?
No, 1429 OLIVE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1429 OLIVE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 OLIVE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 OLIVE STREET have a pool?
No, 1429 OLIVE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1429 OLIVE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1429 OLIVE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 OLIVE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 OLIVE STREET has units with dishwashers.
