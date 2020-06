Amenities

Fabulous home for Rent in sought after FEDERAL HILL - 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Gourmet kitchen, central air, parking in the rear, hardwood floors on main level, main level laundry, unfinished basement for storage and a great LOCATION! Walk to restaurants, shops, parks, schools, the harbor, public transportation, and so much more. Available now! Great price! Bring your applications!