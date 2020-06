Amenities

patio / balcony carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Right place at the right time. Great spot in Locust Point.Walking distance to restaurants, LaTrobe Park, Historic Fort McHenry and shopping at McHenry Row, Exposed brick, First floor laundry area, First floor powder room, rear sliders to functional screened in porch, new roof installed in 2017, New carpeting installed in bedrooms,