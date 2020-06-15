Rent Calculator
1404 BROENING HIGHWAY
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM
1 of 12
1404 BROENING HIGHWAY
1404 Broening Highway
Location
1404 Broening Highway, Baltimore, MD 21224
Medford
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse just minutes from Canton! full basement, Rear Deck with yard & fence. Dining room & living room, skylight in Bathroom & lots of sunlight!! front porch & more...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY have any available units?
1404 BROENING HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY have?
Some of 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1404 BROENING HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 BROENING HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
