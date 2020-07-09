All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:02 AM

1309 KUPER PLACE

1309 Kuper Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Kuper Pl, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated Rowhouse. New furnace, plumbing, hot water heater, recessed lighting, new appliances including washer/dryer; updated bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have any available units?
1309 KUPER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1309 KUPER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1309 KUPER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 KUPER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE offer parking?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 KUPER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have a pool?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

