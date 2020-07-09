Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1309 KUPER PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1309 KUPER PLACE
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:02 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1309 KUPER PLACE
1309 Kuper Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1309 Kuper Pl, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated Rowhouse. New furnace, plumbing, hot water heater, recessed lighting, new appliances including washer/dryer; updated bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have any available units?
1309 KUPER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1309 KUPER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1309 KUPER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 KUPER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE offer parking?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 KUPER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have a pool?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 KUPER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 KUPER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland