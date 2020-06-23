1305 CLARKSON STREET

Amenities

Do not miss the remarkable 2 bed/ 1.5 bath row home with parking in the heart of Federal Hill. This home features abundant natural light, plantation shutters and hardwood floors through out. The wonderful open floor plan is great for entertaining. The eat-in country kitchen with stainless steel appliances is a chef's dream. Main level laundry room. Upstairs features two bedrooms with hardwood floors and exposed brick and an Updated full bath. ** New range, Fridge, & Microwave** Did we mention the parking?