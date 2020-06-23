All apartments in Baltimore
1305 CLARKSON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1305 CLARKSON STREET

1305 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Do not miss the remarkable 2 bed/ 1.5 bath row home with parking in the heart of Federal Hill. This home features abundant natural light, plantation shutters and hardwood floors through out. The wonderful open floor plan is great for entertaining. The eat-in country kitchen with stainless steel appliances is a chef's dream. Main level laundry room. Upstairs features two bedrooms with hardwood floors and exposed brick and an Updated full bath. ** New range, Fridge, & Microwave** Did we mention the parking?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 CLARKSON STREET have any available units?
1305 CLARKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 CLARKSON STREET have?
Some of 1305 CLARKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 CLARKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1305 CLARKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 CLARKSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1305 CLARKSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1305 CLARKSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1305 CLARKSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1305 CLARKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 CLARKSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 CLARKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1305 CLARKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1305 CLARKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1305 CLARKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 CLARKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 CLARKSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
