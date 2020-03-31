Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1244 CARROLL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1244 CARROLL ST
Last updated December 1 2019 at 9:37 PM
1 of 14
1244 CARROLL ST
1244 Carroll Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1244 Carroll Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Reduced for quick move
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1244 CARROLL ST have any available units?
1244 CARROLL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1244 CARROLL ST currently offering any rent specials?
1244 CARROLL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 CARROLL ST pet-friendly?
No, 1244 CARROLL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1244 CARROLL ST offer parking?
Yes, 1244 CARROLL ST offers parking.
Does 1244 CARROLL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 CARROLL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 CARROLL ST have a pool?
No, 1244 CARROLL ST does not have a pool.
Does 1244 CARROLL ST have accessible units?
No, 1244 CARROLL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 CARROLL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 CARROLL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 CARROLL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1244 CARROLL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
