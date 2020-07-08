All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1224 W CROSS ST - B

1224 West Cross Street · No Longer Available
Location

1224 West Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
All utilities included (water, gas, electric and WI-FI)
Very cozy newly renovated studio
Washer/dryer in unit
The property is located just minutes away from UMD Medical Center, Inner Harbor, and Downtown Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 W CROSS ST - B have any available units?
1224 W CROSS ST - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 W CROSS ST - B have?
Some of 1224 W CROSS ST - B's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 W CROSS ST - B currently offering any rent specials?
1224 W CROSS ST - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 W CROSS ST - B pet-friendly?
No, 1224 W CROSS ST - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1224 W CROSS ST - B offer parking?
No, 1224 W CROSS ST - B does not offer parking.
Does 1224 W CROSS ST - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 W CROSS ST - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 W CROSS ST - B have a pool?
No, 1224 W CROSS ST - B does not have a pool.
Does 1224 W CROSS ST - B have accessible units?
No, 1224 W CROSS ST - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 W CROSS ST - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 W CROSS ST - B does not have units with dishwashers.

