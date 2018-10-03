Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
121 S MONASTERY AVENUE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
121 S MONASTERY AVENUE
121 South Monastery Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
121 South Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome. Front porch welcomes you. Separate living and dining area.Carpet installed in all 3 bedrooms. Nice size rear yard. Near routes, shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE have any available units?
121 S MONASTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
121 S MONASTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 S MONASTERY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
