Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath End of Group Town home located in Federal Hill. Great location within minutes to interstate. Open floor plan. Recently updated from top to bottom. Upgraded engineered hardwood flooring recently installed. All NEW SS appliances, large kitchen with plenty of room for table space. Goodman A/C unit. Very large Master bedroom suite with lots of natural light. Updated bathrooms. Fenced backyard with large concrete patio is a great space for entertaining.