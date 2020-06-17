All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 116 E Hamburg St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
116 E Hamburg St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

116 E Hamburg St

116 East Hamburg Street · (240) 459-2924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 East Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 116 E Hamburg St · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Must-see 3 Bed/3 Bath Historic Townhome with Garage - Federal Hill! - Updated 3 bedroom/3 bath historic townhome just 3 blocks from Federal Hill Park! Inviting living/dining space offers wood flooring, decorative exposed brick fireplace, and neutral paint! Stylish fully-equipped kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances leading to a private patio perfect for entertaining. Charming upper level bedrooms have the same gorgeous wood flooring throughout along with exposed beams and 2 well-appointed full baths! Bonus 3rd floor loft/bedroom features vaulted ceilings and access to a cozy rooftop deck with sweeping city views! Fully finished basement has added living space, full size washer/dryer, den, and convenient full bath! Coveted detached garage for ease of parking!

Steps away from tons of local restaurants
Easy access to I-395 and Key Hwy
5 minutes from Downtown/Inner Harbor
6 minutes to Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium
2 minute walk to Cross St Market

Small dogs welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5592551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 E Hamburg St have any available units?
116 E Hamburg St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 E Hamburg St have?
Some of 116 E Hamburg St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 E Hamburg St currently offering any rent specials?
116 E Hamburg St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 E Hamburg St pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 E Hamburg St is pet friendly.
Does 116 E Hamburg St offer parking?
Yes, 116 E Hamburg St does offer parking.
Does 116 E Hamburg St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 E Hamburg St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 E Hamburg St have a pool?
No, 116 E Hamburg St does not have a pool.
Does 116 E Hamburg St have accessible units?
No, 116 E Hamburg St does not have accessible units.
Does 116 E Hamburg St have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 E Hamburg St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 116 E Hamburg St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity