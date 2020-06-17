116 E Hamburg St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Must-see 3 Bed/3 Bath Historic Townhome with Garage - Federal Hill! - Updated 3 bedroom/3 bath historic townhome just 3 blocks from Federal Hill Park! Inviting living/dining space offers wood flooring, decorative exposed brick fireplace, and neutral paint! Stylish fully-equipped kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances leading to a private patio perfect for entertaining. Charming upper level bedrooms have the same gorgeous wood flooring throughout along with exposed beams and 2 well-appointed full baths! Bonus 3rd floor loft/bedroom features vaulted ceilings and access to a cozy rooftop deck with sweeping city views! Fully finished basement has added living space, full size washer/dryer, den, and convenient full bath! Coveted detached garage for ease of parking!



Steps away from tons of local restaurants

Easy access to I-395 and Key Hwy

5 minutes from Downtown/Inner Harbor

6 minutes to Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium

2 minute walk to Cross St Market



Small dogs welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



