115 W. 27th St

Awesome Recently Renovated 2BD/1.5BA Charles Village Home! Available 7/1 - Awesome Recently Renovated 2BD/1.5BA Charles Village Home!



This home comes with Hardwood Floors, Capet, and Ceramic Tiles. The kitchen is equipped with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances, Including an Over the Range Microwave and Dishwasher. Exposed Interior Brick. Recessed Lighting. Powder Room on 1st Floor. Central A/C. Small Rear Yard. Washer & Dryer in a Designated Laundry Area. Ceiling Fans. There is a Half Finished Basement, Large Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, & a Huge New Bathroom with Large Vanity & Separate Soaking Tub/Walk-in Shower. Available 7/1! Utilities are not included.



A quick walk to JHU Homewood campus, Baltimore Museum of Art and the surrounding shops and restaurants.



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE4982723)