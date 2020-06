115 ENFIELD ROAD

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly wine room

CRS RENTAL LISTING! TRADITIONAL COLONIAL ON .25ac LOT IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF HOMELAND * READY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUCHES * HARDWOOD FLOORS THRUOUT * COZY UP TO WOOD-BURNING STOVE IN FORMAL LIVING ROOM * WHEN WEATHER BREAKS, ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE ON SIDE PORCH OVERLOOKING GARDENS * WONDERFUL SUNROOM ENLARGES KITCHEN SPACE IMMENSELY * SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM * FINISHED LOWER LEVEL w/WET BAR & WINE ROOM * BATHROOM ON EVERY LEVEL * USE MAR LEASE * DEPOSIT IS 1-MON's RENT * MAY CONSIDER PETS