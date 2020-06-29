Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
114 W 25TH STREET
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
114 W 25TH STREET
114 West 25th Street
·
No Longer Available
Baltimore
Location
114 West 25th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SUNNY AND FRESH ONE BEDROOM WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN IN CHARLES VILLAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 W 25TH STREET have any available units?
114 W 25TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 114 W 25TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
114 W 25TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 W 25TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 114 W 25TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 114 W 25TH STREET offer parking?
No, 114 W 25TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 114 W 25TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 W 25TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 W 25TH STREET have a pool?
No, 114 W 25TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 114 W 25TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 114 W 25TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 114 W 25TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 W 25TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 W 25TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 W 25TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
