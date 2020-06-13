125 Apartments for rent in Glenarden, MD

/
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
9200 BETH AVENUE
9200 Beth Avenue, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
885 sqft
This lovely home exudes pride of ownership inside and out. Located on a spacious corner lot, it's one of the few rentals available in the area. A short walk to Woodmore Town Center, Wegman's, Costco, restaurants, shops, etc..
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
9822 SMITHVIEW PLACE
9822 Smithview Place, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse located in the Woodmore community in Prince Georges County, MD feature stainless appliances, brick exterior, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, 2 car garageRent includes lawn service and trash collection.
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
7939 PIEDMONT AVENUE
7939 Piedmont Avenue, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2112 sqft
Lovely 2 Level Colonial With 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Available Now! Two level home with 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath on the main level, 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath on upper level. Huge yard, gated for privacy.
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY
7911 Glenarden Parkway, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
918 sqft
Move-In Ready! Must See! Recently renovated 1-level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available to rent in Glenarden, MD.
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6964 Hawthorne Street
6964 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
6964 Hawthorne Street - (RLNE5044899)
1 Unit Available
7730 Harkins Road
7730 Harkins Road, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
575 sqft
At the Remy Apartments be greeted by high quality interiors that truly reflect your style. Revel in resort amenities and experience what it is like to be part of this amazing community.
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2504 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE
2504 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
512 sqft
***No Showings Until 1st Week of July***Beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom townhouse for rent! Laminate flooring on the main level, freshly painted! One bedroom and full bath on the main level. Master bedroom with full bath on the upper level.
1 Unit Available
2429 NICOL CIRCLE
2429 Nicol Circle, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3772 sqft
Large Room for rent in basement of a luxurious Single Family home in the highly sought after Woodmore Towne Centre area of Bowie. $1000 All utilities included and Cable and Internet for FREE!!! This is a beautiful home.
1 Unit Available
2711 ALMOND LANE
2711 Almond Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1450 sqft
This townhouse is beautiful to visit and live in. A great find. The house and neighborhood is great living. Property Vacant and on combo lockbox.
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
8702 HAMLIN ST #B
8702 Hamlin Street, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
THIS IS THE BASEMENT UNIT ONLY.APPLY ON LINE AT www.longandfoster.com/rental
1 Unit Available
9815 BERRYWOOD COURT
9815 Berrywood Court, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1454 sqft
APPOINTMENT ONLY. AVAILABLE MAY MOVE-IN. Minimum Credit Score 700. Good Rental & Credit History, no bankruptcy no collections. Minimum income $80,000. DRIVEWAY, HOUSE AND CARPET PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
7516 HAWTHORNE STREET
7516 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
910 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment. Wood floors, stainless appliances. One off street parking permit available.
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
7514 HAWTHORNE STREET
7514 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath top floor apartment. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen. Hardwood in main living area, tile in kitchen and bath. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant pays gas and electric.
1 Unit Available
1710 PINECONE COURT
1710 Pine Cone Court, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1416 sqft
Nice 3 level end unit garage townhouse in a great community, Huge deck off kitchen, Walk-out basement to a fenced yard, Master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and shower. Close to Beltway, Metro, Schools, and Shopping.
1 Unit Available
2811 BERRYWOOD LANE
2811 Berrywood Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1414 sqft
Modern townhome features 3-bdrm, 2full & 2-1/2 ba, 1-car garage. Has nice large master suite with soaking tub. Tile and hardwood floors gorgeous Deck and patio for entertaining or just relaxing.
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
15 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
24 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
