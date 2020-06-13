154 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD

Apartment List
Median Rent in Pasadena

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pasadena is $1,576, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,977.
Studio
$1,298
1 Bed
$1,576
2 Beds
$1,977
3+ Beds
$2,542
City GuidePasadena
Home of football greats Jim Fassel, Todd Heap and Mike Newton, Pasadena has a long and cherished sporting tradition with plenty of tailgating and regular Sunday game day meet-ups during the season.

Located between Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington D.C., Pasadena, MD has it all. The Beach Boys song may have been talking about the city in California, but this little-known jewel in Maryland has a lot to offer. Enjoy easy access to rivers, bays and beaches, and it's just a short hop to stunning views from the Appalachian Mountains. Three major metropolitan areas bracket this small city, offering all the benefits of big-city life without the traffic jams and sardine-sized houses. Finding places to live in Pasadena can be easy or challenging, depending on the area you want. Water views always come with premium pricing, but there are plenty to be had in Pasadena. The only question is whether you want a river view, lake view or bay view, as Pasadena sits between three bodies of water.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Pasadena

Rental apartments in Pasadena range from small studios to single-family homes. Most management companies will require a credit check as part of your application process, so be aware of what's on your credit report beforehand. Be sure to look at renewal clauses before finalizing a lease, since a change to month-to-month terms might hit you hard in the pocket book. In Pasadena, you must provide 60 days notice of your intent to terminate a lease, unless your lease is month-to-month. If it does automatically go month-to-month, look at the price increase. It could be anything from a continuation of the normal monthly charges to double the price. Go in aware and be prepared to negotiate.

Pasadena Neighborhoods

Gibson Island: Possibly the most rural of the neighborhoods in Pasadena, this area is located on an island, separated from the mainland by Redhouse Cove. A single highway, Route 177, provides vehicle access, which can create backups during rush hour. Of course, many residents own boats, which can offer an alternative means of transport to the Annapolis Harbor or several boat marinas in Baltimore.

Lake Shore: Located along the Magothy River, the Lake Shore area has plenty of access to the local highway systems. It also offers easy access to Severna Park and Columbia for shopping and evenings out. Those who work in Annapolis or Washington, D.C. may find this to be a more convenient area for finding housing for rent.

Bayside Beach: This large neighborhood is surrounded on three sides by water, as inlets run into the shore line along the Chesapeake Bay. Residents enjoy getting out on the bay for the unique fishing and crabbing opportunities. The Maryland Blue Crab is world renowned for its unique flavor, and Pasadena locals can enjoy the delicacy almost non-stop during crabbing season.

High Point: Located along Stoney Creek, this area is just south of Glen Burnie, making it a short drive into Baltimore City. Tick Neck Park offers a variety of outdoor activities that don't involve getting wet, while Stoney Creek offers plenty of opportunities to splash and swim.

Pasadena Life

As a suburb of three cities, Pasadena has access to some of the best places that the East Coast has to offer. Washington, D.C. offers five-star restaurants and tons of live entertainment. Baltimore has the beautiful Inner Harbor and the award-winning National Aquarium. Annapolis offers quaint cobblestone streets and historical architecture, as well as boutique shopping. In Pasadena proper, there is plenty of entertainment, including parks, water sports, team sports, community fairs and more. Before deciding where to search for places to rent, you should consider location. Location can play a big part in both price and convenience. Heavy traffic through the area can add time on to your commute. Be sure to look in areas that offer easy access to the highways that you'll use on a daily basis. Otherwise, what looks like a 10-minute commute on a map can end up taking 45 minutes or more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pasadena?
In Pasadena, the median rent is $1,298 for a studio, $1,576 for a 1-bedroom, $1,977 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,542 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pasadena, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pasadena?
Some of the colleges located in the Pasadena area include Towson University, Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pasadena?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pasadena from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

