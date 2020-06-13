154 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD

Pasadena Life

As a suburb of three cities, Pasadena has access to some of the best places that the East Coast has to offer. Washington, D.C. offers five-star restaurants and tons of live entertainment. Baltimore has the beautiful Inner Harbor and the award-winning National Aquarium. Annapolis offers quaint cobblestone streets and historical architecture, as well as boutique shopping. In Pasadena proper, there is plenty of entertainment, including parks, water sports, team sports, community fairs and more. Before deciding where to search for places to rent, you should consider location. Location can play a big part in both price and convenience. Heavy traffic through the area can add time on to your commute. Be sure to look in areas that offer easy access to the highways that you'll use on a daily basis. Otherwise, what looks like a 10-minute commute on a map can end up taking 45 minutes or more.