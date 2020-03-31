All apartments in Baltimore
1134 NANTICOKE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1134 NANTICOKE STREET

1134 Nanticoke Street · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Nanticoke Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 NANTICOKE STREET have any available units?
1134 NANTICOKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 NANTICOKE STREET have?
Some of 1134 NANTICOKE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 NANTICOKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1134 NANTICOKE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 NANTICOKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1134 NANTICOKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1134 NANTICOKE STREET offer parking?
No, 1134 NANTICOKE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1134 NANTICOKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1134 NANTICOKE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 NANTICOKE STREET have a pool?
No, 1134 NANTICOKE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1134 NANTICOKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1134 NANTICOKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 NANTICOKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 NANTICOKE STREET has units with dishwashers.
