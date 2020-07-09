All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
113 E Clement St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

113 E Clement St

113 East Clement Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f93dce0c7 ---- Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Nice back deck with great view. Washer and dryer in unit. Unfinished basement. Available beginning July. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 E Clement St have any available units?
113 E Clement St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 E Clement St have?
Some of 113 E Clement St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 E Clement St currently offering any rent specials?
113 E Clement St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 E Clement St pet-friendly?
No, 113 E Clement St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 113 E Clement St offer parking?
No, 113 E Clement St does not offer parking.
Does 113 E Clement St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 E Clement St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 E Clement St have a pool?
No, 113 E Clement St does not have a pool.
Does 113 E Clement St have accessible units?
No, 113 E Clement St does not have accessible units.
Does 113 E Clement St have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 E Clement St does not have units with dishwashers.

