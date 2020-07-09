113 E Clement St

113 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f93dce0c7 ---- Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Nice back deck with great view. Washer and dryer in unit. Unfinished basement. Available beginning July. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
