Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE

1124 South Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1124 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Brand New Renovation in the heart of Canton by Chance Development! This spacious 3 story row home has 4 bed/3 baths, off-street parking & a roof deck! Modern style with exquisite finishes-sand in place hardwood floors throughout, marble and ceramic spa-like baths, custom metal railings, designer light fixtures. Gourmet kitchen has high-end appliances with 36" GE Mongram range, calacatta quartz countertops and 10 ft waterfall island. 2-zone HVAC & on demand continuous flow hot water heaters make this house super energy efficient! 3rd Floor wet bar leading to deck-great for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 S ELLWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
