Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:17 PM

112 ROCHESTER PLACE

112 Rochester Place · No Longer Available
Location

112 Rochester Place, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
3 bedroom/3.5 bath newly renovated home less than 1 block from Patterson Park! Beautifully updated interior boasts hardwood floors, two master suites and charming exposed brick details. Open dining space leads to a gourmet kitchen well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and an island breakfast bar perfect for entertaining! 1/2 bath on main level. Upper level includes 2 spacious bedrooms with large bathrooms with glass showers, and access to private deck. Basement is fully finished offering a private bedroom, newly refinished floors and full bath! Washer and dryer included for added convenience. Perfect large back patio for grilling. Located on a quiet street with never any issues with parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 ROCHESTER PLACE have any available units?
112 ROCHESTER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 ROCHESTER PLACE have?
Some of 112 ROCHESTER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 ROCHESTER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
112 ROCHESTER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 ROCHESTER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 112 ROCHESTER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 112 ROCHESTER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 112 ROCHESTER PLACE offers parking.
Does 112 ROCHESTER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 ROCHESTER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 ROCHESTER PLACE have a pool?
No, 112 ROCHESTER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 112 ROCHESTER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 112 ROCHESTER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 ROCHESTER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 ROCHESTER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
