112 ROCHESTER PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

3 bedroom/3.5 bath newly renovated home less than 1 block from Patterson Park! Beautifully updated interior boasts hardwood floors, two master suites and charming exposed brick details. Open dining space leads to a gourmet kitchen well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and an island breakfast bar perfect for entertaining! 1/2 bath on main level. Upper level includes 2 spacious bedrooms with large bathrooms with glass showers, and access to private deck. Basement is fully finished offering a private bedroom, newly refinished floors and full bath! Washer and dryer included for added convenience. Perfect large back patio for grilling. Located on a quiet street with never any issues with parking.