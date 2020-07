Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous, light-filled 2 bd/1ba Victorian on one of Butcher's Hill's quietest and most scenic blocks! Enjoy bright and airy floorpan with dedicated dining space, hardwood floors and period motifs. Kitchen opens to wooded patio: perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Each bedroom has its own floor. Spacious cellar with front entrance. Ample street parking.. House backs to small park! Pets permitted on case by case basis.