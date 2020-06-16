All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:40 PM

1108 S EAST AVENUE

1108 South East Avenue · (443) 708-2887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1108 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Everything you look for in Canton! This beautiful Canton row home is the perfect place for a family or roommates. The square footage is deceiving as this home offers lots of space! First floor is an open concept with nice exposed brick and a half bath. Kitchen has updated counters with stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Off the kitchen are the steps that lead up to the large rooftop deck with sweeping views of the city and water. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors, good sized closets in each and a large shared bathroom. The third floor is similar with two nice bedrooms with hardwood floors, large closets, and a shared bathroom. The basement has a ton of storage space and washer and dryer. Walking distance to Patterson Park, Canton Waterfront, and some of the best bars and restaurants in the area. Easy access to highway. This location is hard to beat! Application via My Smart Move. Click through a 360 degree tour here https://vimeo.com/user3882303/review/420004520/ee4ef2c1a9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 S EAST AVENUE have any available units?
1108 S EAST AVENUE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 S EAST AVENUE have?
Some of 1108 S EAST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 S EAST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1108 S EAST AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 S EAST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1108 S EAST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1108 S EAST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1108 S EAST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1108 S EAST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 S EAST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 S EAST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1108 S EAST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1108 S EAST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1108 S EAST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 S EAST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 S EAST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
