1108 S EAST AVENUE

Everything you look for in Canton! This beautiful Canton row home is the perfect place for a family or roommates. The square footage is deceiving as this home offers lots of space! First floor is an open concept with nice exposed brick and a half bath. Kitchen has updated counters with stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Off the kitchen are the steps that lead up to the large rooftop deck with sweeping views of the city and water. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors, good sized closets in each and a large shared bathroom. The third floor is similar with two nice bedrooms with hardwood floors, large closets, and a shared bathroom. The basement has a ton of storage space and washer and dryer. Walking distance to Patterson Park, Canton Waterfront, and some of the best bars and restaurants in the area. Easy access to highway. This location is hard to beat! Application via My Smart Move. Click through a 360 degree tour here https://vimeo.com/user3882303/review/420004520/ee4ef2c1a9