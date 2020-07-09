1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom house with rooftop deck and private rear yard in premier location in Federal Hill! Beautifully renovated with original brick accent walls, stylish flooring and light and bright kitchen with granite and Stainless Steel appliances. Functional mudroom and main level bath are conveniently located directly off of private rear yard with full privacy fence. 3 large above grade bedrooms each with private bath. 3rd level Master Suite with bonus entertaining space lead directly to rooftop deck with stellar city views! Perfectly situated to enjoy Federal Hill in its entirety- steps from dining, entertainment, nightlife, shopping and Federal Hill Park. Minutes to Baltimore's Inner Harbor, the Downtown Business District, UMD and convenient to Johns Hopkins and commuter routes I95, I295 & I83. Pets considered, In Unit Washer/Dryer. Available for short term lease and fully furnished for additional fee!