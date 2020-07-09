All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

1033 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1033 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom house with rooftop deck and private rear yard in premier location in Federal Hill! Beautifully renovated with original brick accent walls, stylish flooring and light and bright kitchen with granite and Stainless Steel appliances. Functional mudroom and main level bath are conveniently located directly off of private rear yard with full privacy fence. 3 large above grade bedrooms each with private bath. 3rd level Master Suite with bonus entertaining space lead directly to rooftop deck with stellar city views! Perfectly situated to enjoy Federal Hill in its entirety- steps from dining, entertainment, nightlife, shopping and Federal Hill Park. Minutes to Baltimore's Inner Harbor, the Downtown Business District, UMD and convenient to Johns Hopkins and commuter routes I95, I295 & I83. Pets considered, In Unit Washer/Dryer. Available for short term lease and fully furnished for additional fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have?
Some of 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

