1023 N Calvert St Unit B
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1023 N Calvert St Unit B

1023 N Calvert St · No Longer Available
Location

1023 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Penn - Fallsway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Stunning 5 bedroom/5.5 bathroom townhome in Mount Vernon!
This home is located near Charles Village and the theater district - close to shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with maple hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Huge living with vaulted ceilings lead to the Victorian spiral staircase
- 5 spacious bedrooms where 3 have full bath en suite
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Pets considered case by case

Available Now!

(RLNE4895527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

