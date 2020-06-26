1023 N Calvert St Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Stunning 5 bedroom/5.5 bathroom townhome in Mount Vernon!

This home is located near Charles Village and the theater district - close to shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with maple hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Huge living with vaulted ceilings lead to the Victorian spiral staircase

- 5 spacious bedrooms where 3 have full bath en suite

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Pets considered case by case



Available Now!



