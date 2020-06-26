1023 N Calvert St Unit B

Amenities
Stunning 5 bedroom/5.5 bathroom townhome in Mount Vernon!
This home is located near Charles Village and the theater district - close to shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with maple hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Huge living with vaulted ceilings lead to the Victorian spiral staircase
- 5 spacious bedrooms where 3 have full bath en suite
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Pets considered case by case
Available Now!
(RLNE4895527)