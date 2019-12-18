All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1005 W. 38th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1005 W. 38th St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1005 W. 38th St

1005 West 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1005 West 38th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Hampden 2bd/1ba rowhome.. Available now! - Gorgeous 2bd/1ba rowhome located in the heart of Hampden. Hardwood floors throughout. W/D in home. A/C unit. Dishwasher. Beautiful paved patio in rear exterior. Utilities not included in rent. Available now!

Pet Policy: Small Dogs/Cats - Breed Restrictions Apply. ($250 Non Refundable Deposit, $15/month pet rent)

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4007174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 W. 38th St have any available units?
1005 W. 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 W. 38th St have?
Some of 1005 W. 38th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 W. 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
1005 W. 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 W. 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 W. 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 1005 W. 38th St offer parking?
No, 1005 W. 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 1005 W. 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 W. 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 W. 38th St have a pool?
No, 1005 W. 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 1005 W. 38th St have accessible units?
No, 1005 W. 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 W. 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 W. 38th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland