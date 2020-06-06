100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage sauna valet service

Welcome home to this One Bedroom Den Waterfront Condo located on the 10th floor This Rental is available now. Enjoy this waterfront building and everything it has to offer: 24 front desk, valet parking for guest, two pools, gym and sauna one car garage parking. Feel like you live on Vacation everyday. Gourmet Kitchen hardwood floors master bedroom with walk in closet excess to balcony. Close to parks, 83 & 95 and downtown. Water Taxi pick up at the end of the pier (coming soon). This unit is a must see. Easy to Show!