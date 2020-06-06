All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:35 AM

100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE

100 Harborview Drive · (410) 727-0606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 Harborview Drive, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
valet service
Welcome home to this One Bedroom Den Waterfront Condo located on the 10th floor This Rental is available now. Enjoy this waterfront building and everything it has to offer: 24 front desk, valet parking for guest, two pools, gym and sauna one car garage parking. Feel like you live on Vacation everyday. Gourmet Kitchen hardwood floors master bedroom with walk in closet excess to balcony. Close to parks, 83 & 95 and downtown. Water Taxi pick up at the end of the pier (coming soon). This unit is a must see. Easy to Show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
3407 Fairview Ave
3407 Fairview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland