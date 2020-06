Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

Available April 1. Price just cut $200 / Mth. Includes heat and hot water and electric. Deeded parking $100 per month. Storage. Elevator building. Sorry, no pets. Laundry in building and bike storage. Just renovated 1 bedroom unit in a condo building on Harvard Street near Dana Street. Includes heat, hot water, and electric. Brand new kitchen with all new stainless appliances including dishwasher and quartz counters. All dark wood hardwood floors gives it an ultra modern contemporary feel. Wall in bedroom changed from lime green to gray. Unit faces east and faces trees so private view. Good size living dining area and good size bedroom. Location: 10 min walk to Harvard Square and subway T. 8 min walk to Harvard Yard. 8 min walk to Central Square T. 5 -7 min walk to Whole Foods Please call or text Connie @ 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or text first for fast response. 857.891.1550



Terms: One year lease