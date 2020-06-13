Apartment List
/
NH
/
manchester
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

52 Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH

📍
Downtown Manchester
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,665
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Northwest Manchester
27 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northwest Manchester
16 Units Available
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
274 Amherst St 6
274 Amherst St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
525 sqft
1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 256259 1 bedroom apartment close to downtown Manchester. This nice large one bedroom apartment was recently painted and updated, newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
67 Central Street 204
67 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 204 Available 07/15/20 Modern, Luxury Apartment, Downtown Manchester, NH - Property Id: 171333 Description Newly constructed, spacious apartments overlooking Veterans Park. One block from Elm St. with easy access to Interstate 93.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Rimmon Heights
1 Unit Available
440 Kelley St
440 Kelley Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 Apartment on the West side close to Downtown - Property Id: 299565 1st Floor Apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299565 Property Id 299565 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853827)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
1331 Elm St C
1331 Elm St, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,595
550 sqft
Unit C Available 06/15/20 The Bedford Block (Style C) - Property Id: 289855 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,595 - 12 Month Lease This is Unit Style "D" has Exposed Brick Features Queen Bed and

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
1331 Elm Street B
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit B Available 06/15/20 The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,395 - 12 Month Lease This is Unit Style "D" Features Queen Bed

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
324 Central St 3
324 Central St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$990
500 sqft
1BR in Manchester NH - Property Id: 281332 Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Manchester This 3rd floor unit is clean and in a building with great tenants. It's also affordably priced at $990.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
106 Eastern Avenue
106 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
832 sqft
Fantastic pet friendly first floor unit at Dearhaven Preserve available immediately! This 2 bedroom unit as many updates including new kitchen cabinets, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rimmon Heights
1 Unit Available
591 AMORY Street
591 Amory Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Great west side 2nd floor 2 bedroom apt. built in 1985 with large Kitchen off street parking, Dishwasher, washer and dryer, Natural Gas Heat... Credit check and application fee NO PETS. Utilities are not included

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Somerville
1 Unit Available
50 Sentinel Court
50 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes. Beautiful Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Range and Fridge. Updated Cabinets. Central Air and Heat.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
145 Eastern Avenue
145 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,169
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! We are pet friendly and allow both dogs under 25 pounds (some restrictions apply)and cats! We have tons of grassy areas for your furry friends to take walks and sniff around! We even provide the doggy bags to help you with sanitation.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hallsville
1 Unit Available
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
350 sqft
Short Term- Furnished-Adorable & Affordable Modern Studio. Need A larger it.......We have other units available now! South West Facing Large Open Concept Studio. Bright triple Bay Window brightens the space. Brand New Kitchen & Bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rimmon Heights
1 Unit Available
71 Dionne Drive
71 Dionne Drive, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1394 sqft
Second floor unit available immediately! This is a 1,300+/- sq ft, three bedroom apartment. Heat & Hot Water are INCLUDED in the rent of $1,500/month. Located across from a quaint park.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Straw-Smyth
1 Unit Available
St. George
521 Pine St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
St George School Apartments 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Price: $1,149 per month with FREE HEAT included No Security Deposit Required! Apartment Features: Great 3rd floor location FREE HEAT Spacious 570 sq.ft.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hallsville
1 Unit Available
38 Portsmouth Avenue
38 Portsmouth Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1768 sqft
Seeking a Single Family Home with Attached Garage w/ easy access to highways North & South in a Quiet Neighborhood? Available Now- Seeking Long Term Leasing! This home offers an attached 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms + 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
327 Silver Street
327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lower South Willow
1 Unit Available
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
North End
1 Unit Available
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1900 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.

Median Rent in Manchester

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Manchester is $1,079, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,370.
Studio
$918
1 Bed
$1,079
2 Beds
$1,370
3+ Beds
$1,785
City GuideManchester
Manchester is the largest city in New Hampshire and one that over 100,000 happy residents call home. Steeped in history (NH was the 9th state created, b-t-dubs), Manchester has its share of old structures & homes but is continuing to grow itself as New Hampshire’s main metropolis.

When one thinks of New Hampshire, images of amber colored leaves upon miles and miles of trees may emerge. Or maybe the image of an old New England city with colonial architecture and city streets comes to mind. Either way you would be right.

It is a place where you can ski in the winter, trail run in the summer and tour via trolley all year round. It is a town in which you can take in a minor league baseball game or a roller derby match. It's Manchester and it's a great place to call home.

Neighborhoods:

Manchester has been ranked as one of the 100 Best Place to Live by CNNMoney.com. In fact, it was lucky No. 13 in 2009. With this stat in mind, it will come as no surprise that the neighborhoods in Manchester, are filled with residents who have a fondness for their sprawling bit of urban suburbia. No matter which side of the Merrimack River you decide to live on (it divides the city into East and West), here’s to helping you find your own little piece of fondness.

Downtown Manchester: History and present day blend perfectly here. Living here you are smack dab in the middle of the city’s financial district and entertainment district. You can take in a game at the Verizon Wireless Arena or spend the evening dining at one of the restaurants located here. Historic and established single family homes share the area with a plethora of studio, lofts and penthouse apartments—some with tin ceilings (insert cat reference here). The cool part about this area is that many of the apartments are restored historic buildings, some even listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Having been restored, they feature upgraded amenities like garage parking and fitness rooms.

East End: While part of Downtown does fall into the East End territory, there is much more to this area. Historic areas (such as Smyth, which is home to the Currier Museum) share zip codes with smaller, suburban neighborhoods like Green Acres. The housing here is diverse. Affordable single family homes reside near newer apartments and townhomes offering fitness centers complete with saunas/steam rooms. Additionally, larger single-family homes are scattered throughout the East End. Because it shares some streets with the historic areas and Downtown, many of the apartment buildings here were once city buildings that have been converted and restored. the east end is home to parks, lakes, historic homes, & near the 101, 28, & 293.

Woodland Pond: Comprised of larger single family homes, apartments and condos. The area is comprised of five different neighborhoods, each featuring a style of living (townhomes, single family, condos) and makes for friendly town within a town. The apartment communities here feature tennis courts, elevators and spas. The area is also secluded for privacy.

West Side: Located near the water, Manchester’s West Side features diverse living options. Home to historic areas such as Notre Dame and Northwest, West Side is a great place to find an apartment that is truly all your own. Many of the apartments around here are unique in size and shape, which also makes them unique in price—some resemble row-houses, some resemble typical apartments. West Side living means proximity to the riverfront, the minor league ballpark, and downtown, which is a ten minute walk away. City transportation is available from here and commuting is easy, as it's close to the turnpike and interstate.

Maneuvering Through Manchester:

While residents who live downtown can virtually walk or bike anywhere, many residents rely on a good set of wheels to get from point A to point B. Living here, you'll be no stranger to local interstates 293 (which also becomes the Frederick E. Everett Turnpike) and 93, which not only serve work commuters throughout the city but also connect residents to Boston, Nashua and Concord. The 101 is often relied on to travel to Hampton Beach, Maine and Vermont. Manchester residents also use State Road 28 to move around the city.

Because of its size, Manchester has a very reliable public transportation system. Word on the street is that they should be getting a light rail system in the near future, as well. Those who are moving without a car can depend on MTA (Manchester Transit Authority) bus lines, Concord Trailways and limited service from Boston Express—in case you are heading to “Beantown” for the weekend.

Living in Manchester allows residents proximity to all the beauty that New England has to offer, without the hefty price tag. Enjoy all four seasons, bask in the breathtaking landscape and savor the ability to hike, ski and golf in the same town throughout the year. It has been home to historians, comedians (Adam Sandler, Seth Myers) and the Segway—yes thse electronic balancing acts are produced here—and now it's home to you. Whether you are moving here to perfect your career, your funny bone or your balance, Manchester welcomes you.

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Manchester rents held steady over the past month

Manchester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,080 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Manchester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Manchester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Manchester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Manchester.
    • While Manchester's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Manchester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Manchester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Manchester renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Manchester Renter Survey

    Here’s how Manchester ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    B
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    D
    Weather
    B
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    B
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Manchester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Manchester renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."

    Key findings in Manchester include the following:

    • Manchester renters gave their city a D overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Manchester were state and local taxes (A) and jobs and career opportunities (B+).
    • The areas of concern to Manchester renters are weather (D) and safety and low crime rate (F).
    • Manchester did relatively poorly compared to other nearby cities, including Boston (A) and Providence, RI (C), but did relatively well compared to cities like Worcester (F) and Albany, NY (F).
    • Manchester did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including New York, NY (C+), Washington, DC (A-) and San Francisco, CA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    "Great city to live in but the growing opioid epidemic has really hit NH hard." – Allison C. "Our community is fantastic here! Love activities like swimming, hiking and walking. Very pet-friendly." – Anon. "It’s a little overcrowded but the parks are great." – Jessica D. "Manchester is a small city so I don’t feel overwhelmed. It’s also a really quiet city. Unfortunately, the opiate and homeless problems are becoming too prevalent, but the community does have resources to help. There are a lot of very caring people here." – Todd T.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Manchester?
    In Manchester, the median rent is $918 for a studio, $1,079 for a 1-bedroom, $1,370 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,785 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Manchester, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Manchester?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Manchester include Downtown Manchester.
    How pet-friendly is Manchester?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Manchester received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Manchester?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Manchester received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Manchester?
    Manchester renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Manchester did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Manchester?
    Manchester renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Manchester did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Manchester?
    Some of the colleges located in the Manchester area include Becker College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, and Boston University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Manchester?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manchester from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

    Similar Pages

    Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
    Manchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Pool
    Manchester Pet Friendly Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Manchester