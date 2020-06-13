52 Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH

Neighborhoods:

Manchester has been ranked as one of the 100 Best Place to Live by CNNMoney.com. In fact, it was lucky No. 13 in 2009. With this stat in mind, it will come as no surprise that the neighborhoods in Manchester, are filled with residents who have a fondness for their sprawling bit of urban suburbia. No matter which side of the Merrimack River you decide to live on (it divides the city into East and West), here’s to helping you find your own little piece of fondness.

Downtown Manchester: History and present day blend perfectly here. Living here you are smack dab in the middle of the city’s financial district and entertainment district. You can take in a game at the Verizon Wireless Arena or spend the evening dining at one of the restaurants located here. Historic and established single family homes share the area with a plethora of studio, lofts and penthouse apartments—some with tin ceilings (insert cat reference here). The cool part about this area is that many of the apartments are restored historic buildings, some even listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Having been restored, they feature upgraded amenities like garage parking and fitness rooms.

East End: While part of Downtown does fall into the East End territory, there is much more to this area. Historic areas (such as Smyth, which is home to the Currier Museum) share zip codes with smaller, suburban neighborhoods like Green Acres. The housing here is diverse. Affordable single family homes reside near newer apartments and townhomes offering fitness centers complete with saunas/steam rooms. Additionally, larger single-family homes are scattered throughout the East End. Because it shares some streets with the historic areas and Downtown, many of the apartment buildings here were once city buildings that have been converted and restored. the east end is home to parks, lakes, historic homes, & near the 101, 28, & 293.

Woodland Pond: Comprised of larger single family homes, apartments and condos. The area is comprised of five different neighborhoods, each featuring a style of living (townhomes, single family, condos) and makes for friendly town within a town. The apartment communities here feature tennis courts, elevators and spas. The area is also secluded for privacy.

West Side: Located near the water, Manchester’s West Side features diverse living options. Home to historic areas such as Notre Dame and Northwest, West Side is a great place to find an apartment that is truly all your own. Many of the apartments around here are unique in size and shape, which also makes them unique in price—some resemble row-houses, some resemble typical apartments. West Side living means proximity to the riverfront, the minor league ballpark, and downtown, which is a ten minute walk away. City transportation is available from here and commuting is easy, as it's close to the turnpike and interstate.