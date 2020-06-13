52 Apartments for rent in Manchester, NH📍
When one thinks of New Hampshire, images of amber colored leaves upon miles and miles of trees may emerge. Or maybe the image of an old New England city with colonial architecture and city streets comes to mind. Either way you would be right.
It is a place where you can ski in the winter, trail run in the summer and tour via trolley all year round. It is a town in which you can take in a minor league baseball game or a roller derby match. It's Manchester and it's a great place to call home.
Manchester has been ranked as one of the 100 Best Place to Live by CNNMoney.com. In fact, it was lucky No. 13 in 2009. With this stat in mind, it will come as no surprise that the neighborhoods in Manchester, are filled with residents who have a fondness for their sprawling bit of urban suburbia. No matter which side of the Merrimack River you decide to live on (it divides the city into East and West), here’s to helping you find your own little piece of fondness.
Downtown Manchester: History and present day blend perfectly here. Living here you are smack dab in the middle of the city’s financial district and entertainment district. You can take in a game at the Verizon Wireless Arena or spend the evening dining at one of the restaurants located here. Historic and established single family homes share the area with a plethora of studio, lofts and penthouse apartments—some with tin ceilings (insert cat reference here). The cool part about this area is that many of the apartments are restored historic buildings, some even listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Having been restored, they feature upgraded amenities like garage parking and fitness rooms.
East End: While part of Downtown does fall into the East End territory, there is much more to this area. Historic areas (such as Smyth, which is home to the Currier Museum) share zip codes with smaller, suburban neighborhoods like Green Acres. The housing here is diverse. Affordable single family homes reside near newer apartments and townhomes offering fitness centers complete with saunas/steam rooms. Additionally, larger single-family homes are scattered throughout the East End. Because it shares some streets with the historic areas and Downtown, many of the apartment buildings here were once city buildings that have been converted and restored. the east end is home to parks, lakes, historic homes, & near the 101, 28, & 293.
Woodland Pond: Comprised of larger single family homes, apartments and condos. The area is comprised of five different neighborhoods, each featuring a style of living (townhomes, single family, condos) and makes for friendly town within a town. The apartment communities here feature tennis courts, elevators and spas. The area is also secluded for privacy.
West Side: Located near the water, Manchester’s West Side features diverse living options. Home to historic areas such as Notre Dame and Northwest, West Side is a great place to find an apartment that is truly all your own. Many of the apartments around here are unique in size and shape, which also makes them unique in price—some resemble row-houses, some resemble typical apartments. West Side living means proximity to the riverfront, the minor league ballpark, and downtown, which is a ten minute walk away. City transportation is available from here and commuting is easy, as it's close to the turnpike and interstate.
While residents who live downtown can virtually walk or bike anywhere, many residents rely on a good set of wheels to get from point A to point B. Living here, you'll be no stranger to local interstates 293 (which also becomes the Frederick E. Everett Turnpike) and 93, which not only serve work commuters throughout the city but also connect residents to Boston, Nashua and Concord. The 101 is often relied on to travel to Hampton Beach, Maine and Vermont. Manchester residents also use State Road 28 to move around the city.
Because of its size, Manchester has a very reliable public transportation system. Word on the street is that they should be getting a light rail system in the near future, as well. Those who are moving without a car can depend on MTA (Manchester Transit Authority) bus lines, Concord Trailways and limited service from Boston Express—in case you are heading to “Beantown” for the weekend.
Living in Manchester allows residents proximity to all the beauty that New England has to offer, without the hefty price tag. Enjoy all four seasons, bask in the breathtaking landscape and savor the ability to hike, ski and golf in the same town throughout the year. It has been home to historians, comedians (Adam Sandler, Seth Myers) and the Segway—yes thse electronic balancing acts are produced here—and now it's home to you. Whether you are moving here to perfect your career, your funny bone or your balance, Manchester welcomes you.
June 2020 Manchester Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Manchester rents held steady over the past month
Manchester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,080 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,371 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Manchester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Manchester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Manchester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Manchester.
- While Manchester's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Manchester.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Manchester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Manchester renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...
Here’s how Manchester ranks on:
Apartment List has released Manchester’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Manchester renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."
Key findings in Manchester include the following:
- Manchester renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Manchester were state and local taxes (A) and jobs and career opportunities (B+).
- The areas of concern to Manchester renters are weather (D) and safety and low crime rate (F).
- Manchester did relatively poorly compared to other nearby cities, including Boston (A) and Providence, RI (C), but did relatively well compared to cities like Worcester (F) and Albany, NY (F).
- Manchester did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including New York, NY (C+), Washington, DC (A-) and San Francisco, CA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
"Great city to live in but the growing opioid epidemic has really hit NH hard." – Allison C. "Our community is fantastic here! Love activities like swimming, hiking and walking. Very pet-friendly." – Anon. "It’s a little overcrowded but the parks are great." – Jessica D. "Manchester is a small city so I don’t feel overwhelmed. It’s also a really quiet city. Unfortunately, the opiate and homeless problems are becoming too prevalent, but the community does have resources to help. There are a lot of very caring people here." – Todd T.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.